What Andrew Neil would have asked Boris Johnson
Unlike Jo Swinson, Boris Johnson is continuing to dodge an interview with Andrew Neil. But we do now know what Andrew Neil would have asked:
At the time of typing, this video clip already has over four million views. At this rate, although Boris Johnson may continue to manage to avoid the interview, his non-appearance may well end up getting far more coverage than his appearance would have.
