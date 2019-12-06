What Andrew Neil would have asked Boris Johnson

Unlike Jo Swinson, Boris Johnson is continuing to dodge an interview with Andrew Neil. But we do now know what Andrew Neil would have asked:

At the time of typing, this video clip already has over four million views. At this rate, although Boris Johnson may continue to manage to avoid the interview, his non-appearance may well end up getting far more coverage than his appearance would have.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.