Revoking Article 50 (still) very popular with Remain voters

I’ve covered before the popularity of the idea of revoking Article 50 with Remain voters, both evidenced by the 6 million plus petition earlier this year and more recent polling evidence.

But what about more recently? It’s rapidly becoming conventional wisdom that the policy is unpopular and damaging the Liberal Democrats in the general election. But although conventional wisdom is indeed sometimes wise, it also is rather prone to getting very detached from the evidence, as the first Corbyn-Johnson TV debate showed.

So let’s look at the recent (24-26 November) polling by YouGov:

Imagine that after the General Election, the outcome of Brexit was… Revoking Article 50, and remaining in the EU. Would you consider this to be… A very good/fairly good outcome: 66% Remainers (7% Leavers)

An acceptable compromise: 10% Remainers (5% Leavers)

A fairly/very bad outcome: 14% Remainers (80% Leavers)

The fairly/very bad outcome figure is 12% for Labour Remainers and higher, though still only 25%, for Conservative Remainers.

This looks to be another myth about the Liberal Democrats in the making.

