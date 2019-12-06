How to change the result of the election with the help of targeting: Never Mind The Bar Charts #25
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, taking a look at the key role for targeting in general elections, how the Lib Dem Brexit policy is going down with voters, some seats to watch out for on election night and a very large number of digressions.
Show notes
- Reactions to Jo Swinson’s interview with Andrew Neil.
- The BBC’s fact check of that interview.
- Fiona Bruce’s Question Time mistake.
- The Boris Johnson interview question about him lying, missing any of the obvious follow-ups.
- How to make a difference in the last week of the election.
- How Lib Dem members can find a target seat to help in.
- The latest YouGov polling on revoking Article 50.
Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media
Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Acast, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.
There are no comments