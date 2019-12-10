Open or closed? The choice for Britain this election

Good to see Jo Swinson emphasising the values that make the Liberal Democrat distinct during the closing stages of this general election:

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says voters need to decide whether Britain is “open or closed”. “Are we generous or selfish, do we reach out or pull up the drawbridge?” she asked supporters at a rally. She insisted that the party’s plans to stop Brexit are popular and that only the Liberal Democrats can secure a second referendum. She also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “stoking hostility” and “division and hate”. [BBC]

If you’re a Liberal Democrat supporter, you can help turn those values into seats by helping in one of the party’s target seats.

