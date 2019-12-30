Café with a view #17: Pavilion Cafe, Victoria Park, Hackney

Not to be confused with the other cafe in Hackney’s Victoria Park, the Pavilion Cafe has views that remind me of the Serpentine Bar and Kitchen over in central London.

Top tip for visitors – it is card only, no cash payments accepted.

The cafe is only a few moments away from The Regent’s Canal, a walk along which makes an excellent way of reaching the cafe. If the canal is new to you, I’d recommend The Regent’s Canal: An Urban Towpath Route from Little Venice to the Olympic Park (Amazon / Hive) as a guide to the fascinating walks along it. Further to the west along the canal, you’ll come to the Rotunda and The Lighterman, both of which have featured previously in this series.

