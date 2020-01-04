What does the future hold for British politics? Never Mind The Bar Charts S2E1
Welcome to the first episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts‘s second season, featuring for the first special guest former Liberal Democrat MP Lynne Featherstone.
Show notes
- Lynne Featherstone’s book on legalising same-sex marriage.
- The Guardian story which chose to highlight a coffee shop in the headline rather than a library.
- Lynne Featherstone and a pothole.
- An example of the sort of local campaigning that was so central to Lynne Featherstone’s electoral successes.
