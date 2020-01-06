Ed Davey announces new Lib Dem team in the House of Commons

A party press release brings the news:

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, has today announced the new Lib Dem team in the House of Commons.

The new team will speak up for the millions of people who voted for the party in the recent general election and the millions more who are dismayed with the current Conservative government.

Ed Davey said:

We will run positive campaigns for our fresh ideas, to show how social injustice and the climate emergency can be tackled and how Britain’s poor economic performance can be turned round. The Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose Brexit, we will show that staying close to our European friends is best for Britain’s security and prosperity. Parliament and the political establishment are discredited and out-of-touch, we will show that we are a party who listen and will fight for peoples concerns. Liberal Democrats will continue to work cross-party to defend British parliamentary democracy, citizens’ freedoms and the rule of law, all now under threat from Johnson’s populist Conservatives.

Ed Davey Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice Christine Jardine Home Office, Women and Equalities Alistair Carmichael Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip Wera Hobhouse Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment Tim Farron Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England Layla Moran Education Munira Wilson Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport Jamie Stone Defence Sarah Olney Business and Trade Daisy Cooper Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Wendy Chamberlain Political & Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development

Siobhan Benita will attend the Commons Team as London Spokesperson.

Dick Newby, Leader in the House of Lords, will shortly announce the new Lords Team

