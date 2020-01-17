Lib Dems only party to gain vote share in first council by-election of 2020
This year’s council by-elections kicked off with a relatively quiet week: just the one contest in Bristol. A contest, however, with a Liberal Democrat candidate so the year starts off with a 100% contestation rate for the party.
Brislington East, Bristol
Tara Murray stood in this split Conservative/Labour ward and with her team pulled off a very impressive vote increase:
Which means, ahem, that:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments