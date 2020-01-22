The Electoral Commission’s round-up of its latest enforcement actions includes this about the Grassroots Out Movement:

Name: GO Movement Ltd (permitted participant at the EU referendum) Offence: Failure to submit an accurate referendum spending return Decision taken: £400 variable monetary penalty due by 12 February 2020

Another one for the long, long list of the number of cases where Leave campaigners were found to have broken the law.

