Lib Dems win council seat off Labour with 28% swing

Only two councils with by-elections this week, but they give us four wards up for election with five different seats at stake. Those unusual numbers are thanks to the burst of resignations of four Labour councillors across three wards in Brent.

Alperton, Brent

Anton Georgiou fought this Labour seat for the Liberal Democrats, helped by Labour having to suspend their candidate over alleged anti-Muslim tweets.

And what a result Anton got:

This is the ward that Daniel Brown used to represent some years back, he of the excellent tip for how councillors and campaigners can be more efficient.

Anton’s victory means that so far there’s a 100% record of the party winning by-elections I’ve been to help in since becoming President. That may be a tough record to keep…

Barnhill, Brent

Two seats up for election in this ward, with Michael Brooke and Larry Ngan standing for the Lib Dems:

Wembley Central, Brent

Jyotshna Patel stood for the Liberal Democrats here:

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West, Dumfries and Galloway

No Liberal Democrat candidate, alas.

Result to come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.