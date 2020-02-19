Whoever you are, the Liberal Democrats will stand up for you

Welcome to the latest Liberal Democrat party political broadcast (PPB):

The Liberal Democrats are working hard to tackle the big issues that people are facing across the UK.

✔︎ Ensuring a properly resourced NHS, to provide the highest quality care for our loved ones

✔︎ Fighting to reverse police cuts, to protect our communities from violent crime

✔︎ Protecting our environment. We’ve already done more to fight the climate emergency than any other party

✔︎ Building high-quality, reliable public transport links across the UK

✔︎ Investing in world-class education, to give our children the best start possible in life

We want to see an open, inclusive, outward-looking and optimistic United Kingdom.

That’s who we are. That is what we will be. And that is the future we will build.

If those are your values too, why not join us today?