Gerald Vernon-Jackson elected new chair of the English Liberal Democrats

Leader of Portsmouth Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, has been elected the new chair of the English Liberal Democrats.

I look forward to working with Gerald and his colleagues. I wonder if Gerald still remembers my first experience of being on the poster team at a Parliamentary by-election and the incident with the hammer…

(Within the overall federal party, there are three state parties – one each for England, Scotland and Wales.)

