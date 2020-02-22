Andy Corkhill selected by Lib Dems for Liverpool City Region Mayor

Good luck to Councillor Andy Corkhill who has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Metro Mayor.

Selected by party members for this May’s Metro Mayor contest, Andy Corkill stood in Wirral West at the 2019 general election and has been a councillor in Wirral since May 2019.

He’s highlighted five priorities for the Metro Mayor:

To revolutionise transport across the Liverpool City Region;

To equalise education and skills across the region;

To enhance the Liverpool City Region on a global level;

To protect the rights of European Union citizens; and

To take the Climate Emergency seriously, placing it at the heart of every decision.

Andy Corkhill said,

The powers the Metro Mayor has – both hard and soft – have not been used to anywhere near their potential. The people of the LCR are not feeling the benefits of devolution, and bar a few ‘soundbite policies’, the last few years have seemed stagnant. With the money and networks available, the power & influence the Metro Mayor has can transform the lives of everyone. Let’s use it.

The presence of contests such as this Metro May one on the ballot paper in May helps explain why, although this year sees the smallest round of council elections in the four-year cycle in England, in fact all of England (along with Wales) goes to the polls in one form or another.

This set of elections is, therefore, a big test and a great opportunity rather than a small affair.

Let’s make the most of it.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.