Scottish Lib Dems launch 10-point plan to tackle drugs

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for sweeping changes in drugs policy – including partial decriminalisation and the creation of a “regulated cannabis market”.

The party has announced it has sent a 10-point plan to ministers, which leaders believe will tackle the current drugs problem in Scotland, which killed 1,187 people in 2018…

Health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton, who unveiled the plan, has called on the Scottish Government to back the proposals, which include diversionary treatment for people caught in possession of drugs for their own use instead of being sent to prison.

The plan also suggests the Scottish Government “back a regulated cannabis market” in a bid to rid organised crime of their control over the drug. [The Press and Journal]