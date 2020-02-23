A Westminster Story: a politician wrestles with his conscience



Liberal Democrat member Sal Fulcher has a new play about politics and coalitions on at the Waterloo East Theatre in London, 25th February – 1st March:

A free-spirited Scottish musician arrives in London, keen to reconnect to her brother. He’s wary of his sister’s return and anxious to keep his addictions hidden.

A politician wrestles with his conscience; should he compromise his ideals to lead his party into a coalition? His wife is determined to get on the front benches whatever the cost.

One night, the musician and the politician meet on the Albert Embankment and find an unexpected friendship. As their connection deepens, love and politics become entangled.