Isabelle Parasram re-elected as Vice President of the Liberal Democrats

In addition to Lisa Smart’s election as the new chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC), Isabelle Parasram has been re-elected to the role of Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.

(The party has four Vice Presidents, the chairs of the English, Welsh and Scottish Party along with this fourth role, which has special responsibility for working with BaME communities.)

A former Parliamentary and GLA candidate, she was born in East London to Indo-Caribbean parents of the Windrush generation. A successful barrister by profession, Isabelle Parasram has played a key role in improving the party’s disciplinary and complaints processes. She is also a patron of the Liberty Network and a trustee of the newly-established think-tank The Paddy Ashdown Forum.

