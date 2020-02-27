Conservatives robbing police of vital crime-fighting tool

A press release from the Liberal Democrats brings the news:

Responding to reports that the Conservative government will not seek to participate in the European arrest warrant as part of the future relationship with the EU, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

The first priority of any government should be to keep people safe. Instead, the Conservatives are robbing our police of a vital crime-fighting tool, and making it easier for thousands of dangerous criminals to evade justice.

Boris Johnson’s reckless decision to cut the UK off from the European Arrest Warrant will make our country less safe.

Crime is increasingly a cross-border problem, and Liberal Democrats will continue to argue for the closest possible co-operation with our European partners to tackle serious threats such as terrorism and organised crime.