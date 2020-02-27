Lib Dems gain council seat off Conservatives with 21% swing

The council by-election pace picked up this week with seven contests – three for Labour seats, three for Conservatives seats and one for an independent seat.

Millfield, Blaby

No Liberal Democrat candidate, alas, continuing a run of no-shows all the way back to the ward’s creation for the 2003 elections.

Duxford, Cambridgeshire

Peter McDonald, already a district councillor, was the Liberal Democrat candidate in an area that has seen spectacular Liberal Democrat progress in recent years. And it saw it again:

Congratulations to Peter and the team.

Crewe South, Cheshire East

No Liberal Democrat candidate, even though the party fought this ward last time out.

Hillingdon East, Hillingdon

Chris Hooper stood for the Liberal Democrats, a welcome return to the party contesting the ward after the no-show last time in what many years ago was a Lib Dem held ward. A long way back to go, but that started with finishing ahead of both the Greens and Ukip this time:

Clayton and Openshaw, Manchester

The Lib Dem candidate for this Labour seat was Claude-Diele Nsumbu:

Whittlesford, South Cambridgeshire

A contest caused by the same Conservative councillor resigning as triggered the Duxford contest. James Hobro was the Liberal Democrat candidate for this contest and continued the impressive Lib Dem progress in this part of England:

Gwersyllt North, Wrexham

Graham Kelly standing for the Lib Dems here made it the first time the party has fought this ward since 2008.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

