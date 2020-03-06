The most effective thing you could be doing with your time this weekend…

Tim Farron has a message for Liberal Democrat supporters:

As I wrote earlier in the week, canvassing in March makes a big difference to our election chances in May. So I do hope you take up Tim’s challenge, and if you’ve never been canvassing before, here’s a little guide to help you.

