Lib Dems miss out by just 14 votes in Tuesday by-election
Tuesday is not a usual day for council by-elections, though it is the most commonly used day for those rare occasions when polling isn’t on a Thursday.
Tuesday contests have also often brought good news for the Lib Dems, though this time it’s good news tinged by disappointment at just missing out on gaining a seat from the Conservatives:
Congratulations and commiserations to Harry Ashcroft and the team.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments