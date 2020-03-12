Liberal Democrats gains council seat in Stratford-on-Avon
After Tuesday’s unusually timed council by-election, another four principal authority council by-elections took place on Thursday.
Park Farm North, Ashford
Samuel Strolz stood for the Liberal Demoocrats:
Eilean a’ Cheò, Highland
Fay Thomson was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Result to come.
Parrett, South Somerset
Ollie Patrick stood for this Lib Dem seat following the resignation of Tony Vaughan, and successfully held the seat:
Welford-on-Avon, Stratford-on-Avon
Manuela Perteghella was the Lib Dem candidate, making a change from the last two contests where there was no Lib Dem in the ward. And it was well worth running this time…
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
