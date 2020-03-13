2020 May local elections postponed until 2021
The BBC reports:
Local and mayoral elections in England will be postponed for a year to May 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Downing Street said it would be impractical to hold the elections as planned, as they would come during the peak of the spread of the virus.
Polls were due in 118 English councils, the London Assembly and for seven English regional mayors.
Voting was also due to take place for the London mayor and police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.
Responding to news, Ed Davey said:
It is the right decision to delay local elections but it is not clear why the government has decided to delay for a year rather than until autumn as the Electoral Commission advised.
If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.
There is one comment