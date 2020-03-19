In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I welcomed back to the show academic Paula Surridge. We talked about what the British Election Study is and what it’s polling data from the 2019 general election shows, including its implications for the future for the Liberal Democrats.

