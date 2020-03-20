Is the news becoming more of an echo chamber?

Before the coronavirus crisis hit, I recorded a podcast with my published, Biteback Books, about my new book, Bad News.

Listen to find out how you can make sense of the news all around us, the problem with news coverage on gun control, the (lack of a problem) with news echo chambers and filter bubbles, why I look back on my daily commute in years past with amazement and how I came to write Bad News:

You can also head over to Anchor website or search for Biteback Chats Books in your favourite podcast app.

