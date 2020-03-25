Three key ways to help the NHS through the coronavirus crisis

Help track the spread of coronavirus

First up, there’s a new and free app to help the health researchers understand more about Covid-19, the risks it poses and how it spreads:

Take 1-minute to self-report daily, even if you are well. Help our scientists identify: • High-risk areas in the UK. • Who is most at risk, by better understanding symptoms linked to underlying health conditions. • How fast the virus is spreading in your area.

More information about the app here.

You may find you need to install the app via the link above rather than search for it in the app store. When I searched for it on Google Play, the new filters designed to protect against fake and spam coronavirus apps blocked this one coming up in the results too.

Volunteer

Second, the NHS is looking for volunteers in England:

NHS Volunteer Responders has been set up to support the NHS during the COVID-19 outbreak. To do this we need an ‘army’ of volunteers who can support the 1.5m people in England who are at most risk from the virus to stay well… Volunteers must be 18 or over, and fit and well with no symptoms. Those in higher-risk groups (including those over 70, those who are pregnant or with underlying medical conditions) will be able to offer support by telephone. Your safety is our priority. The majority of tasks can be undertaken while social distancing and volunteers will receive guidance through our ‘getting started pack’. If you do become ill you can pause your volunteering.

For Scotland and Wales:

Please be aware that we can only accept applications from volunteers living in England. Work is underway to ensure other parts of the UK have all the support they need.

Find out more and sign up here.

Wash your hands

And the third? Wash your hands, of course. This is the best video I’ve found on how to do that. Best because it shows really clearly why each step is necessary and therefore also how to do each step properly.

