Why don’t more British politicians write books?

I love books. Reading them. Having physical books around me. Even at times writing them. (Though that loves dissipates quickly in the face of the next appearance of writer’s block.)

Books also fulfil a purpose. It would be only a little twee to say that I’ve ended up the interim co-leader of a political party because I write. Emails (lots of them), books (yes, that one) and the occasional pamphlet, especially the one I wrote back in 2015 with ex-MP David Howarth setting out a core vote strategy for the party.

I’d hazard a guess that our pamphlet did more than any other thing I’ve done to move people from thinking ‘Mark could do our next training session’ to ‘Mark could be our president’.

For people who run for the version of president that comes with a motorcade, helicopter and a town centre house, writing a book is a standard part of their campaign. Would be American Presidents regularly write one or even more books as part of their campaign.

Doing this is not only a way to set out your stall. It’s also a way to get your thoughts in order.

In other words, it’s a darn good thing to do, whether your sites are on a global stage or a rather more parochial one.

Yet in British politics, writing a book is not generally seen as part of what (would be) political leadership is about. There are occasional exceptions. Though they tend to be from people who are writers anyway. Otherwise, book writing is left to retirement.

But why? That’s a question I mentioned in my interview with The New European. The interview covered both being interim co-leader of the Liberal Democrats as well as my new book, Bad News.

But here’s what I had to say about book writing:

He has a book out, Bad News: What The Headlines Don’t Tell Us, in which Pack, not a journalist, attempts to walk the layman through understanding the way news is written. It’s very readable, admirably unpreachy and a rarity, a book by somebody in (relatively) frontline British politics. Pack agrees (on the last point). “If we were in US politics, there would currently be a whole batch of Liberal Democrat MPs who would just have had books out setting out their stall,” he says. “And I think that’s a real shame. There is a real virtue in writing in terms of actually helping coalesce your own thoughts, even if no-one else reads the book.