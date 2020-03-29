Political

Sign up for Lib Dem video call with party President and CEO

From the newsletter sent out by email to Liberal Democrat members on Saturday is news of an online Q&A session with myself and the Lib Dem Chief Executive, to replace the Board report session lost due to the cancellation of our spring federal conference:

We’re staying accountable
With spring conference cancelled, our scheduled Q&A session with CEO Mike Dixon and Party President Mark Pack couldn’t take place. We’re holding a virtual Q&A instead, on Tuesday 31st March, 6-8pm.

See many of you virtually on Tuesday night!

