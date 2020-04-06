How Eastbourne Liberal Democrats are helping residents

Last week I featured how Liberal Democrats in Hull and Camden are helping residents in their areas through coronavirus.

Today, it’s Eastbourne, one of the local parties that has been making the most phone calls in the last week:

A new community call centre has been launched in Eastbourne to support elderly people forced to shield themselves during the coronavirus pandemic… The community call centre is operated remotely by Eastbourne Liberal Democrat party councillors and volunteers. It has already smashed its target of reaching 1,000 elderly residents across town, and is now working to provide support to 5,000. Josh Babarinde, #EBtogether co-ordinator, said, “With necessary self-isolation measures stepping up, many elderly people without family or internet access find themselves cut off from the support they need. “We want every resident of Eastbourne to know that they are not alone. Our Community Call Centre goes back to basics. It connects them with the help they need by telephone.” [Eastbourne Herald]

The community call centre is being run using Connect’s Virtual Phonebank (VPB) facility, and there is a standard script in there which other local parties can use too.

