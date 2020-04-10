“I used to be a police officer – now I worry about them being given more power” – Wendy Chamberlain
Excellent piece from Liberal Democrat MP and former police officer Wendy Chamberlain for the Metro newspaper:
As a liberal – even one who spent 12 years as a police officer – I am naturally wary of giving the police more powers to arrest, fine, detain and charge people.
When we do need to give the police emergency powers, as we do during this coronavirus emergency, we must all be vigilant to ensure that those powers are used properly and evenhandedly.
The biggest concern is that civil liberties mustn’t be curtailed more than necessary, and the powers mustn’t be used disproportionately against minority communities.
