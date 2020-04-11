Alex Cole-Hamilton re-selected for Edinburgh Western
Great news from Edinburgh about one of the party’s most talented Parliamentarians, the Member of the Scottish Parliament Alex Cole-Hamilton:
Good luck, Alex, especially given all the good you are doing in your constituency:
