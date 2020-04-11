The daily death tolls from Covid-19 are grim.

The 96 deaths in the Hillsborough football tragedy rightly transfixed attention for years.

The latest death toll announced for just one day was the equivalent of nearly ten Hillsborough tragedies. And only one day of many.

There is, though, a glimmer of hope in the figures. If we do the right things, we can make a difference. The percentage increase each day is falling. The figures are not perfect and they do not always move in the same direction. But the trend is clear.

There’s still a long way to go for that trend to hit zero, let alone to fall below zero.

That’s why staying at home save for essential work, essential shopping or exercise is so important. And it’s why helping the NHS in other ways too matters so much.

It will be too late for many, as Munira Wilson moving pointed out:

But while we cannot undo the tragedy, we can at least reduce it.