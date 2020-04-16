The Project: how the Conservatives were beaten last time (Never Mind The Bar Charts S2/E11)
In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with Duncan Brack, the closest thing the party has to an official historian, about the lessons for the Liberal Democrats from the last time that a Conservative government was defeated.
A key part of that was cross-party cooperation so we dive into what then party leader Paddy Ashdown’s plans were, what worked, what didn’t work and what lessons apply to this Parliament.
Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Lessons from the Ashdown-Blair ‘Project’ – Duncan Brack’s book chapter on the topic.
- The Cook-Maclennan talks.
- Ways for parties to cooperate without making seat deals.
- Never Mind The Bar Charts on Paddy Ashdown’s legacy.
- Never Mind The Bar Charts on what it’s like working with Dominic Cummings.
- Coalition Diaries by David Laws – Amazon / Waterstones.
- Who Killed Kitchener? The Life and Death of Britain’s most famous War Minister by David Laws – Amazon / Waterstones.
- Duncan Brack on Twitter.
- The Liberal Democrat History Group.
