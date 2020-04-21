Will you join the Lib Dem coronavirus phone calling drive?

When I stood for election as party president last year, I spoke a lot about the importance of our grassroots efforts. With coronavirus, what counts as appropriate activity is very different from normal times. But there is still a lot we can do to make the most of our skills, resources and data to help communities:

For examples of successful phoning being done around the country, see the news from Camden, Eastbourne and Hull.

Sign up to make phone calls to help ensure people know where to get the best coronavirus information and support: https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/IW3l6r.

