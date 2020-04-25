Government must fill gap in support for businesses in shared premises

I’ve covered previously some of the different initiatives Liberal Democrats are taking to call members, supporters or residents to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

But even as normal campaigning is rightly on hold, there’s much more that can be done – and needs to be done.

Enter stage left, Haringey Liberal Democrats who are taking up with online campaigning a gap in government support for local businesses:

Numerous local businesses are in danger because they are unable to access government funding and rates relief during the COVID-19 crisis warn Liberal Democrat councillors in Haringey. Haringey Lib Dem Leader Cllr Liz Morris has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government asking that financial help is extended to businesses in shared premises and businesses whose landlords are the business rate payer, all of whom are currently excluded from accessing grants and help with business rates. Launching an online petition today, Cllr Morris said: “Haringey has many thriving, viable local businesses which are currently excluded from getting the cash grants and rates relief which would help them survive the current lockdown. These businesses have been forgotten by the government.”