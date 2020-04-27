Government backs Lib Dem calls to compensate bereaved families of NHS staff
Excellent news of a campaign success over coronavirus comes in this news release from the Liberal Democrats:
Responding to the announcement from the Secretary of State for Health that bereaved families of NHS staff will receive compensation, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who first called for the measure last month, said:
This is a win for my cross-party campaign to introduce a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme, backed by The Express and The Times newspapers. I’m hugely thankful for the support received from over 60 cross-party MPs and over 8,000 members of the public. Together, we convinced the Government that this compassionate scheme is needed.
Our NHS heroes are putting their lives on the line, and we believe that their families deserve to be protected. They should know that if the worst happens, the state will help their families. It is what they need, and what they deserve.
Now, the Government needs to go further. The scheme should include the families of all key workers – carers, teachers and bus driver to name a few – who die on the frontline. The scheme should also match that given to the Armed Forces, covering pension benefits and funeral costs.
The text of the cross-party letter to the Prime Minister coordinated by Layla Moran was:
Dear Prime Minister,
Those on the frontline of this battle against coronavirus are heroes.
However, the risks to themselves and their families that they are taking on a daily basis are not recognised as much as they should be.
They are putting their lives on the line, and we believe that they deserve to be protected. Just like members of our Armed Forces, they should know that if the worst happens, the state will help their families. It is what they need, and what they deserve.
We are writing to you to call on the UK Government to create a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme for those who, as dedicated and committed professionals, are bravely putting themselves in harm’s way to protect us all. This would be open to those who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 while performing front-line duties, and would be in addition to existing pension benefits.
It should mirror the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and include:
- a lump sum up front
- a guaranteed income for their family
- child payments to eligible children under 18
Furthermore, given the extraordinary nature of this crisis, it is only fair that the state should also contribute to funeral costs.
While no money could ever compensate for any loss of life, setting up this scheme would provide security and comfort for those risking their lives at this time of crisis.
Our gratitude is limitless, as we’re sure is yours. This small show of recognition is the very least that we should do.
Thank you for reading our letter, and we look forward to hearing from you at your earliest possible convenience.
Yours sincerely,
Layla Moran MP
Jamie Stone MP
Munira Wilson MP
Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael MP
Wendy Chamberlain MP
Daisy Cooper MP
Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP
Tim Farron MP
Christine Jardine MP
Sarah Olney MP
Dr Lisa Cameron MP
Janet Daby MP
Mohammad Yasin MP
Paula Barker MP
Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP
Debbie Abrahams MP
Sir Charles Walker KBE MP
Rt Hon Sir Mike Penning MP
Geraint Davies MP
Afzal Khan MP
Dr Daniel Poulter MP
Rt Hon Liz Saville-Roberts MP
Alex Sobel MP
Preet Kaur Gill MP
Apsana Begum MP
Rt Hon Dr Julian Lewis MP
Virendra Sharma MP
Rt Hon Robert Goodwill MP
Alan Brown MP
Karl Turner MP
Gareth Thomas MP
Rachel Hopkins MP
Owen Thompson MP
Taiwo Owatemi MP
Helen Hayes MP
Sarah Owen MP
Rushanara Ali MP
Fleur Anderson MP
Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP
Jim Shannon MP
Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP
Gill Furniss MP
Carol Monaghan MP
Yasmin Qureshi MP
Jess Phillips MP
Tracy Brabin MP
Rosie Cooper MP
Angus MacNeil MP
Fabian Hamilton MP
Mary Foy MP
If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.
There are no comments