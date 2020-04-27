Government backs Lib Dem calls to compensate bereaved families of NHS staff

Excellent news of a campaign success over coronavirus comes in this news release from the Liberal Democrats:

Responding to the announcement from the Secretary of State for Health that bereaved families of NHS staff will receive compensation, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who first called for the measure last month, said:

This is a win for my cross-party campaign to introduce a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme, backed by The Express and The Times newspapers. I’m hugely thankful for the support received from over 60 cross-party MPs and over 8,000 members of the public. Together, we convinced the Government that this compassionate scheme is needed. Our NHS heroes are putting their lives on the line, and we believe that their families deserve to be protected. They should know that if the worst happens, the state will help their families. It is what they need, and what they deserve. Now, the Government needs to go further. The scheme should include the families of all key workers – carers, teachers and bus driver to name a few – who die on the frontline. The scheme should also match that given to the Armed Forces, covering pension benefits and funeral costs.

The text of the cross-party letter to the Prime Minister coordinated by Layla Moran was:

Dear Prime Minister, Those on the frontline of this battle against coronavirus are heroes. However, the risks to themselves and their families that they are taking on a daily basis are not recognised as much as they should be. They are putting their lives on the line, and we believe that they deserve to be protected. Just like members of our Armed Forces, they should know that if the worst happens, the state will help their families. It is what they need, and what they deserve. We are writing to you to call on the UK Government to create a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme for those who, as dedicated and committed professionals, are bravely putting themselves in harm’s way to protect us all. This would be open to those who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 while performing front-line duties, and would be in addition to existing pension benefits. It should mirror the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and include: a lump sum up front

a guaranteed income for their family

child payments to eligible children under 18 Furthermore, given the extraordinary nature of this crisis, it is only fair that the state should also contribute to funeral costs. While no money could ever compensate for any loss of life, setting up this scheme would provide security and comfort for those risking their lives at this time of crisis. Our gratitude is limitless, as we’re sure is yours. This small show of recognition is the very least that we should do. Thank you for reading our letter, and we look forward to hearing from you at your earliest possible convenience. Yours sincerely, Layla Moran MP

Jamie Stone MP

Munira Wilson MP

Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael MP

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Daisy Cooper MP

Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP

Tim Farron MP

Christine Jardine MP

Sarah Olney MP

Dr Lisa Cameron MP

Janet Daby MP

Mohammad Yasin MP

Paula Barker MP

Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP

Debbie Abrahams MP

Sir Charles Walker KBE MP

Rt Hon Sir Mike Penning MP

Geraint Davies MP

Afzal Khan MP

Dr Daniel Poulter MP

Rt Hon Liz Saville-Roberts MP

Alex Sobel MP

Preet Kaur Gill MP

Apsana Begum MP

Rt Hon Dr Julian Lewis MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Rt Hon Robert Goodwill MP

Alan Brown MP

Karl Turner MP

Gareth Thomas MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

Owen Thompson MP

Taiwo Owatemi MP

Helen Hayes MP

Sarah Owen MP

Rushanara Ali MP

Fleur Anderson MP

Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP

Jim Shannon MP

Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP

Gill Furniss MP

Carol Monaghan MP

Yasmin Qureshi MP

Jess Phillips MP

Tracy Brabin MP

Rosie Cooper MP

Angus MacNeil MP

Fabian Hamilton MP

Mary Foy MP

