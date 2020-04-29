Campaign manager Lynton Crosby’s politics, and indeed his choices of messages and of clients, are not exactly to my taste.

But his advice on how to run winning campaigns is widely applicable whether you like him, loathe him or have no idea who he is. I originally featured this video of a talk by him back in Liberal Democrat Newswire #79 but the principles it sets out are still very much relevant now.

Note particularly his point about how to use policies smartly in campaigning, very much an issue for the Liberal Democrats.

Bad News: what the headlines don’t tell us is a popular guide that helps you make sense of the news wherever it appears – print, broadcast or online. Peppered with examples from around the world, the book turns a serious subject into an enjoyable read. Get your copy from Waterstones, Amazon or Biteback.