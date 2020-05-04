Political news: the problems with how it is covered

I’ve talked before about why the Not Enough Champagne podcast makes for a great listen for Liberal Democrats who want to hear other voices from the centre-left. It also has the best podcast theme tune out there.

In a recent episode, they kindly reviewed my new book Bad News. Listen to what they made of it, focusing on the sections about political news and the similarities between me and Terry Pratchett (!):



