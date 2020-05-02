Government must put national interest ahead of Brexit ideology

A party press release brings the news:

Responding to reports that the Government is seeking to join the EU pandemic early warning system, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

This is a positive step from the Government. The UK should always cooperate with our partners in the EU when it is in the national interest.

It was extremely disappointing that the Government failed to take up the opportunity to work with the EU to provide frontline workers with PPE. It is also deeply concerning that the Conservatives appear hellbent on sticking to their own arbitrary deadline to have a Brexit deal negotiated by the end of this year, ignoring the damage that failure to secure a deal could do to our fragile post-coronavirus economy.

Seeking to join the EU pandemic warning system is a welcome step in the right direction, but Government policy is still being driven by Brexit ideology, rather than the national interest.