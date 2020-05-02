A video today from Tim Farron, whose book by coincidence I’ve just finished reading, brings news of another success from campaigning over coronavirus. This time, it’s support for small businesses who pay council tax rather than business rates:

This comes after successes over better support for the bereaved and, as you can see from the video, Tim is thankfully recovered from his own bout of likely coronavirus.

You can back the Liberal Democrat campaign for better support for front line care workers here.