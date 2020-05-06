Rory Stewart is out of the race for Mayor of London

Conservative turned independent Rory Stewart has pulled out of the race for Mayor of London:

He said he was giving up hopes of securing his “dream job” because of the difficulties independent candidates faced against the Labour and Conservative “machines”, with hundreds of canvassers and bigger budgets for election leaflets and advertising. “The point about an independent campaign is it needs to be a sort of quite quick insurgency where you really build excitement over a few months,” he said. “But you can’t beat these huge machines if you’re pushed into a nearly two-year campaign.” [Evening Standard]

The election was due to be held in May this year but has been put back until May 2021 due to coronavirus.