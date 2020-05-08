Jenny Marr selected for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire
Great to hear that the awesome Jenny Marr has been selected for next year’s Scottish Parliament elections in the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency:
She was previously a Westminster Parliament candidate in the area.
Best of luck Jenny!
