What should Joe Biden do to win the US Presidency?
What news stories can we trust?
And what’s my gut reaction to a set of news headlines I’ve not seen before?
To find out the answers to this and more, listen to my guest appearance on Karin Robinson‘s Democratically: 2020 podcast:
You can also find Karin’s show on all the main podcasting platforms here and you can get my book, Bad News, which we also discuss, from Waterstones, Amazon or Biteback.
