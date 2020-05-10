Political

What should Joe Biden do to win the US Presidency? Democratically: 2020 podcast interview

Joe Biden and Barack Obama - image courtesy of Pixaby for editorial use only

Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Image courtesy of Pixaby for editorial use only.

What should Joe Biden do to win the US Presidency?

What news stories can we trust?

And what’s my gut reaction to a set of news headlines I’ve not seen before?

To find out the answers to this and more, listen to my guest appearance on Karin Robinson‘s Democratically: 2020 podcast:

You can also find Karin’s show on all the main podcasting platforms here and you can get my book, Bad News, which we also discuss, from Waterstones, Amazon or Biteback.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.