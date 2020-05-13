PODCAST – What must the Liberal Democrats learn from Donald Trump?

Donald Trump may not be the most obvious of role models for the Liberal Democrats. But there’s a lot about effective communication the party can learn from him. After all, he won a national election, defying political establishments and seeing off unfriendly>media along the way.

So in this episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk about him with Rob Blackie. I used to work with Rob atLib Dem HQ many years ago when he was the maestro of costing manifesto policies. He has since carved out a very successful career in marketing and communications.

Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

