PODCAST – What must the Liberal Democrats learn from Donald Trump?
Donald Trump may not be the most obvious of role models for the Liberal Democrats. But there’s a lot about effective communication the party can learn from him. After all, he won a national election, defying political establishments and seeing off unfriendly>media along the way.
So in this episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk about him with Rob Blackie. I used to work with Rob atLib Dem HQ many years ago when he was the maestro of costing manifesto policies. He has since carved out a very successful career in marketing and communications.
Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- The wonder of brevity.
- The Hemingway App.
- Yoast Search Engine Optimisation tools and advice.
- The Lincoln Project’s targeted advert which trolled Donald Trump.
- Ducks and potholes.
- Rob Blackie as a womble.
- Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.
- Yes!: 60 secrets from the science of persuasion.
- Rob Blackie’s Twitter thread on Donald Trump.
- Photo by History in HD on Unsplash.
