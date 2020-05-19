Government pledges to look into Lib Dem mental health plan for NHS and care staff

A press release from the Liberal Democrats brings the news…

Today the Health Secretary has confirmed that he will look into Liberal Democrat proposals which include providing a 24-hour mental health phone-in line for all care staff, as well as fast-track access to a professional mental health service.

The proposals, announced earlier this week, seek to ensure the health and care workforce, who have gone above and beyond to tackle this virus get the support they need.

Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson, said:

COVID-19 will leave a deep scar on our health and care workforce, who have gone above and beyond to tackle this dreadful virus. Thousands have faced significant trauma, many have endured serious illness and some have lost colleagues. So I am very pleased the Health Secretary has pledged to look at Liberal Democrat proposals. Our proposals include a mental health support hotline, open to staff 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our hospitals and care services are staffed around the clock, so the support services staff need should be too. In addition, we propose measures to ensure NHS and care staff are not penalised for days off due to ill health. The UK mental health response to COVID-19 should be world-class. That means investing now to prepare for the challenges ahead. The clap for carers is not just a gesture – people want to see those on the frontline supported right through this crisis and beyond. Ministers must get on top of the mental health impact of COVID-19 by backing our measures to support our vital NHS and care staff when they need it most.

