The most implausible way to enjoy spending 25 minutes
What’s that? You don’t think spending 25 minutes watching someone else try to solve a Soduku puzzle is going to be interesting? Interesting even if you are not a Sudoku fan?
Think again and watch something that’s only a notch short of magic – and perhaps also gives you a sense of why mathematicians so often talk about the beauty of numbers.
As Ben Orlin tweeted:
You’re about to spend the next 25 minutes watching a guy solve a Sudoku.
Not only that, but it’s going to be the highlight of your day.
Advertisements
There are no comments