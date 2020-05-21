Pink Dog

The most implausible way to enjoy spending 25 minutes

What’s that? You don’t think spending 25 minutes watching someone else try to solve a Soduku puzzle is going to be interesting? Interesting even if you are not a Sudoku fan?

Think again and watch something that’s only a notch short of magic – and perhaps also gives you a sense of why mathematicians so often talk about the beauty of numbers.

As Ben Orlin tweeted:

You’re about to spend the next 25 minutes watching a guy solve a Sudoku.

Not only that, but it’s going to be the highlight of your day.

