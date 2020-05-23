Member of Parliament arrested on suspicion of assault

The BBC reports:

A Plaid Cymru MP has had the whip withdrawn by the party after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Jonathan Edwards, who has represented Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010, was arrested on Wednesday 20 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 44-year-old man from Ammanford had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail and the investigation is ongoing.