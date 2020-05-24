Please, don’t follow your instincts

Chances are, you’ve often had friends or relatives give you advice by telling you to follow your instincts.

And then we had the Prime Minister today saying the behaviour of his closest aide is all okay, because he was following his instincts.

But please, don’t.

Don’t follow your instincts to want to meet up with a group of friends.

Don’t follow your instincts to want to hug family.

Don’t follow your instincts to want to attend a funeral.

If following our instincts was all we needed, we wouldn’t have had to introduce widespread quarantine rules.

If following our instincts was all that we needed, we wouldn’t have needed a massive publicity campaign.

If following our instincts was all that we needed, we wouldn’t have had to give the police and others sweeping new powers, unprecedented in peacetime – and even pretty rare in wartime.

It’s precisely because so many lives depend on it, that we need not to follow our instincts.

So please, be better than the Prime Minister. Be better than his top advisor.

Don’t follow your instincts.

Do follow the health advice.

And be a life-saver, not an excuse maker.

