I’ve often been on the receiving ends of advice from experts before having to make decisions.

Along the way I’ve learnt how one of the key precursors to making good decisions is to understand when the expert advice you are receiving differs from the views of other experts – and to find out why.

Good experts, giving good advice, have convincing explanations as to why their answers are different.

Which is why it was so worrying to watch Boris Johnson flounder when asked why the scientists advising him are recommending people keep 2 metres apart, which is a different distance from the advice being given elsewhere.

There may be a good reason for the 2 metres. I don’t know. But I do know that the Prime Minister – judging by his answers – has never properly dug into why this advice is different from that of others.

That’s, at best, careless.

It’s not what someone on top of the detail and exercising sound judgement would do.

That is not what we need from a Prime Minister.

Want to know more about what the Liberal Democrats are doing in the Westminster Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly email when Parliament is in session.