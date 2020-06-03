Conservative council leader quits the party in Scotland

Unusual news from Aberdeenshire as not merely a councillor but a council leader no less, Cllr Jim Gifford, has quit the Conservative Party:

The leader of Aberdeenshire Council has stepped down from the Scottish Conservatives and joined the independent group.

Jim Gifford will now be shadowed in the council leader role by Andy Kille for five months.

Mr Kille, who is now the new Conservative group leader, will take over as council leader in November following the transition period.

The change will be subject to the approval of a full council meeting. [BBC]