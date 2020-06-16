Independent councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

Good news from the Mendip Liberal Democrat council group with the decision to join it by independent Shepton councillor, Edric Hobbs.

On joining the party, Cllr Hobbs said:

I am really pleased to be joining the local Liberal Democrat party and the other Lib Dem Councillors at Mendip. I have supported the change this administration has sought to bring about from the day I was elected – my priorities, my values and what I want to do for Shepton haven’t changed. One year in, and with a good understanding of what Mendip can get done, I felt that now is the time to join the Lib Dems, a party that seeks to include others in how they can make Mendip better. Anyone who knows me will tell you how passionate I am about increasing cycling and multi-user paths across the district, including reinstating as much of the Strawberry Line as possible. It’s a big project and one that is only going to work through close partnerships with the County, City, Town and Parish Councils, as well as other interested bodies and organisations.

Councillor Ros Wyke, leader of Mendip District Council said:

I know that I am speaking on behalf of all the Mendip Lib Dems when I say how pleased we are to welcome Edric to the group. Edric was part of a whole new wave of councillors elected last year – an independent thinker and active voice in his community, well known for launching Shepton Mallet parkrun three years ago, and for all his hard work and commitment to Shepton Town Council.

Mendip council remains under no overall control, with the Liberal Democrats now holding 23 seats, just one short of an overall majority.

Interested in political campaigning? Sign-up for a free 10-week course by email.